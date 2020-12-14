Minnesota lawmakers pass aid for businesses, workers

ST. PAUL – Minnesota lawmakers have convened to pass a package of coronavirus relief measures for businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from a four-week “pause” ordered by Gov. Tim Walz.

Leaders agreed last week on a $216 million grant program for businesses such as bars and restaurants. Lawmakers reached a deal Sunday night for a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.

Negotiators say they focused on what all sides could accept so they could get the money out the door as soon as possible.

Walz plans to announce Wednesday whether he’ll extend the “pause” past Friday.