ND settles with Justice Dept. over ADA complaint

The state was completely willing to comply with the investigation into the complaint

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Justice Department has reached a settlement over a lawsuit claiming North Dakota unnecessarily places people with disabilities in long-term care facilities.

The agreement expands services to people with physical disabilities who live in, or at risk of, entering a nursing facility to give them the option to live at home.

The state will provide more than 2,500 people with individualized services.

They include help with deciding where to live, identifying and arranging for community-based services and finding accessible housing.

“The failure to recognize the promise of the ADA robs us all of everyone’s potential, everyone in our community, the mutual benefit of people’s gifts, their aspirations, their energy, their ability to collaborate, and that makes days like this really special,” U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Drew Wrigley said.

Letting people in care facilities who choose to live at home is important, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, given the high risk of passing the virus in a congregate setting.