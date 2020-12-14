ND women share experiences of taking part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Both women joined the trial at the end of October/beginning of November.

NORTH DAKOTA – Two North Dakota women take part in the COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Danielle Pinnick has seen firsthand the impact COVID-19 has had on her friends and family.

Being part of the COVID-19 vaccine trial was just a way for her to make sure no family has to suffer the loss of a loved one.

“I thought it was really important. We who are willing to be in this trial and sign up can get this research moved along as quickly as possible,” Pinnick said.

Amy Schaaf of Minot says she just wanted to contribute in any way she could, so we could possibly have life back to normal.

“I just wanted to do my part to try to get the vaccine out quicker and try to end this because. I don’t think any of us enjoys the situation that we’re currently in,” Schaaf said.

They both feel they got the COVID-19 vaccine and not the placebo.

“After the first dose, I experienced a headache and a little bit of fatigue. Slightly bit of a temperature although it never got to a fever,” Pinnick said.

For Pinnick, the symptoms lasted just a few hours.

She says she experienced the same symptoms after her second dose, but a little more intense and long-lasting.

Schaff did not experience symptoms after her first dose.

“After the second one I did get a slight headache and then some soreness in my upper body. And that lasts for not even a day,” Schaff said.

Pinnick and Schaff say they understand while some might have concerns about how fast the process has been, but they say people need to undertsand there’s been a lot of hands working on this.

“The studies are happening, the trials are happening. It’s all being developed in a safe manner,” Schaff said.

“You know, we’re everyday folks, we kind of sign our names up to be involved in these studies and try to answer the question of whether or not this was safe and effective and I think we have good evidence that it is safe and effective,” Pinnick said.

After the trials, the clinic will follow up with patients every couple of months to track their progress.