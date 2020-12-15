Legal fund started for Minnesota businesses who plan to defy Walz’s COVID-19 restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota business owners who plan to open this week in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s coronavirus-related restrictions have started a GoFundMe account to cover legal fees.

The group named ReOpen Minnesota hopes to raise $100,000.

On its Facebook page, ReOpen Minnesota called for “a complete revocation of Gov. Walz’s emergency powers.” The group’s statement says Walz’s actions are “bordering on criminal.”

“On Dec 16th and 18th, Minnesota reopens for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Let us join that fight now!”

An executive order closing Minnesota bars and restaurants to indoor customers is set to expire Friday, but could be extended if Walz believes it’s necessary. Takeout orders are still allowed.

The group claims to have about 150 participating members.