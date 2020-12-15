Sanford Health doctor reacts to getting COVID-19 vaccine

Medical staff say they are excited to see less covid patients in hospitals

FARGO, N.D. — As Sanford Health Medical Center continues handing out its first round of the Pfizer vaccine, healthcare workers provide insight on the relief they are feeling.

The vaccine is a beacon of hope as it has become readily available for front line medical workers.

Staff say they are excited about what this vaccine will bring for local hospitals as it could mean having fewer patients admitted who are suffering from COVID-19 complications.

“I think one of the really amazing things about what has happened in the past 24 to 48 hours in if not longer is that there’s much more hope there is the ability to look into our patients’ eyes and hold their hands and say things will become better,” Sanford Health Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Rishi Seth said.

Sanford Health officials say even with the vaccine, they will continue to follow guidelines of wearing a mask, socially distancing and washing their hands often.