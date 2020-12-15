South Fargo woman concerned after people go through her mailbox

She wants people to be more aware of their mail after a surveillance camera caught two people snooping through mailboxes.

On Monday morning, Kim Rensch went out to walk her dog when she stumbled upon some unknown footprints in front of her mailbox.

“And then taking off in the direction towards my neighbors house across the street and when I looked down the street I noticed there were other footprints continuing down the street,” says Kim Rensch.

Rensch had a suspicion of what the incident might have been, but it was confirmed by the security cameras in her home who caught the whole ordeal at around one in the morning.

“They were driving up to our neighborhood and it looked like there were two of them. And they were like taking turns checking in every mailbox,” says Rensch.

Rensch reached out to Fargo Police, but she thought they wouldn’t be able to do much without knowing who went through her mail.

She says she just wants people to pay more attention to their mail, so they’re more careful if they put stuff that is of value.

“I’m hoping that people will take this and use this as a cautionary tale to remember that if you’re gone, have the neighbors check for your mail or you’re going to be gone for an extended period of time, put a hold on your mail,” says Rensch.

Rensch says this incident is not something that happens often in her neighborhood, which she says is quiet and hidden away from the major traffic areas.

“And I think that’s the message to take home too is that we sometimes get lulled into a sense of security, but all it takes is, I think they were there for about seven minutes according to our security cameras, so all it took was seven minutes for them to ruin a good Christmas gift,” says Rensch.

We reached out to Fargo Police who say they didn’t receive any calls regarding this incident and they are not aware of this happening often.

Fortunely for Rensch, nothing was stolen from her mailbox.

If you have any information regarding this incident call police.