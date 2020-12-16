Brainerd man pleads guilty in precinct fire during Floyd riots

Minneapolis 3rd Precinct burns. May, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS – A Brainerd, Minn. man has pleaded guilty for his role in helping to set fire to a Minneapolis police station during rioting in the days following the death of George Floyd.

A federal complaint accuses 23-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson of lighting a Molotov cocktail that another person threw toward the Third Precinct headquarters on May 28.

Prosecutors say Robinson and others tore down a fence that surrounded the building. Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

A Staples, Minn. man pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit arson. He was the first person to enter a plea in the precinct fire.