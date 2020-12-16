North Dakota reports 24 COVID-19 deaths, active cases drop sharply
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 24 additional deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 2,956 active cases in the state, a decrease of 274 since Tuesday. 160 people are hospitalized.
Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 72.
BY THE NUMBERS
4,917 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,242,239 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
304 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
242 – PCR Tests | 62 antigen tests
88,686 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
5.37% – Daily Positivity Rate**
2,956 – Total Active Cases
-274 Individuals from Yesterday
540 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (410 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
84,535 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
160 – Currently Hospitalized
-117 – Individuals from yesterday
24 – New Deaths*** (1,194 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID
- Woman in her 80s from Adams County.
- Woman in her 80s from Benson County.
- Man in his 50s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 60s from Cass County.
- Man in his 60s from Cass County.
- Woman in her 90s from Cass County.
- Man in his 70s from Dunn County.
- Man in his 60s from Eddy County.
- Man in his 80s from Logan County.
- Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.
- Woman in her 40s from Ramsey County.
- Man in his 60s from Ramsey County.
- Man in his 80s from Ransom County.
- Woman in her 80s from Stark County.
- Woman in her 80s from Stark County.
- Woman in her 100s from Traill County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 80s from Williams County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Barnes County – 3
· Benson County – 3
· Bottineau County – 3
· Bowman County – 3
· Burleigh County – 34
· Cass County – 72
· Cavalier County – 2
· Dickey County – 8
· Divide County – 2
· Dunn County – 1
· Eddy County – 1
· Emmons County – 1
· Foster County – 1
· Golden Valley County – 1
· Grand Forks County – 23
· Griggs County – 1
· Kidder County – 1
· LaMoure County – 3
· McHenry County – 2
· McIntosh County – 1
· McKenzie County – 9
· McLean County – 3
· Mercer County – 3
· Morton County – 10
· Mountrail County – 1
· Nelson County – 3
· Oliver County – 2
· Ramsey County – 6
· Ransom County – 3
· Renville County – 1
· Richland County – 14
· Rolette County – 11
· Sargent County – 1
· Sioux County – 2
· Stark County – 10
· Steele County – 2
· Stutsman County – 15
· Traill County – 5
· Walsh County – 3
· Ward County – 18
· Wells County – 3
· Williams County – 13