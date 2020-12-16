North Dakota reports 24 COVID-19 deaths, active cases drop sharply

Jim Monk,
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 24 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 2,956 active cases in the state, a decrease of 274 since Tuesday.  160 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 72.

 

BY THE NUMBERS 

4,917 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,242,239 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

304 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

242 – PCR Tests | 62 antigen tests
88,686 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

5.37% – Daily Positivity Rate**  

2,956 – Total Active Cases  

-274 Individuals from Yesterday 

540 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (410 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

84,535 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

160 – Currently Hospitalized  

-117 – Individuals from yesterday 

24 – New Deaths*** (1,194 total deaths since the pandemic began)

 

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

  • Woman in her 80s from Adams County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Benson County.
  • Man in his 50s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 60s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 60s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 70s from Dunn County.
  • Man in his 60s from Eddy County.
  • Man in his 80s from Logan County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.
  • Woman in her 40s from Ramsey County.
  • Man in his 60s from Ramsey County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ransom County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stark County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stark County.
  • Woman in her 100s from Traill County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Barnes County – 3

·        Benson County – 3

·        Bottineau County – 3

·        Bowman County – 3

·        Burleigh County – 34

·        Cass County – 72

·        Cavalier County – 2

·        Dickey County – 8

·        Divide County – 2

·        Dunn County – 1

·        Eddy County – 1

·        Emmons County – 1

·        Foster County – 1

·        Golden Valley County – 1

·        Grand Forks County – 23

·        Griggs County – 1

·        Kidder County – 1

·        LaMoure County – 3

·        McHenry County – 2

·        McIntosh County – 1

·        McKenzie County – 9

·        McLean County – 3

·        Mercer County – 3

·        Morton County – 10

·        Mountrail County – 1

·        Nelson County – 3

·        Oliver County – 2

·        Ramsey County – 6

·        Ransom County – 3

·        Renville County – 1

·        Richland County – 14

·        Rolette County – 11

·        Sargent County – 1

·        Sioux County – 2

·        Stark County – 10

·        Steele County – 2

·        Stutsman County – 15

·        Traill County – 5

·        Walsh County – 3

·        Ward County – 18

·        Wells County – 3

·        Williams County – 13

 

