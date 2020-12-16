North Dakota reports 24 COVID-19 deaths, active cases drop sharply

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 24 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 2,956 active cases in the state, a decrease of 274 since Tuesday. 160 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 72.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,917 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,242,239 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

304 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

242 – PCR Tests | 62 antigen tests

88,686 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

5.37% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,956 – Total Active Cases

-274 Individuals from Yesterday

540 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (410 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

84,535 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

160 – Currently Hospitalized

-117 – Individuals from yesterday

24 – New Deaths*** (1,194 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

Woman in her 80s from Adams County.

Woman in her 80s from Benson County.

Man in his 50s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Dunn County.

Man in his 60s from Eddy County.

Man in his 80s from Logan County.

Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 40s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 60s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County.

Woman in her 100s from Traill County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 3

· Benson County – 3

· Bottineau County – 3

· Bowman County – 3

· Burleigh County – 34

· Cass County – 72

· Cavalier County – 2

· Dickey County – 8

· Divide County – 2

· Dunn County – 1

· Eddy County – 1

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County – 1

· Golden Valley County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 23

· Griggs County – 1

· Kidder County – 1

· LaMoure County – 3

· McHenry County – 2

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County – 9

· McLean County – 3

· Mercer County – 3

· Morton County – 10

· Mountrail County – 1

· Nelson County – 3

· Oliver County – 2

· Ramsey County – 6

· Ransom County – 3

· Renville County – 1

· Richland County – 14

· Rolette County – 11

· Sargent County – 1

· Sioux County – 2

· Stark County – 10

· Steele County – 2

· Stutsman County – 15

· Traill County – 5

· Walsh County – 3

· Ward County – 18

· Wells County – 3

· Williams County – 13