City commissioners ask Burgum to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Commissioners Dave Piepkorn & Tony Gehrig

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Two Fargo city commissioners are asking Gov. Doug Burgum to ease restrictions he ordered that would allow the city to extend the hours of in-person services at bars and restaurants from 10 pm to midnight and allow occupancy in those businesses to increase from from 50% to 75%.

Commissioners Tony Gehrig and Dave Piepkorn sent a letter to the governor asking for the changes. Both commissioners are members of the Fargo Liquor Control Board and hear regularly from the businesses that have been battered by COVID-19.

Gehrig says that with the reduced numbers of active cases and the drop in hospitalizations in Cass county, it’s a “prudent and rational request.”

Mayor Tim Mahoney says he will discuss the request with Burgum. He says with the continuing decline in virus cases and hospitalizations in the county, it’s time to give bars and restaurants a break.