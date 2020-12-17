Dakota Boys and Girls thrift store in West Fargo celebrates big milestone

WEST FARGO, N.D.- Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Thrift Store in West Fargo is celebrating its ten year anniversary.

Connie Marier, who has been working at the store since it first opened, says it has only gotten better through the years.

She says that’s because of the community’s support that they’ve been able to not only remain open, but also help the kids at the ranch.

To celebrate this milestone, the store is having discounts on books, furniture and clothing.

“People have been just amazing. They’re giving, donating, and their willingness to help all the kids,” Connie Marier said.

The specials will be going on through the rest of the week.