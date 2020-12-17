MSUM celebrates fall class of 2020 through virtual commencement

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota State University Moorhead is celebrating its fall 2020 graduates through a virtual commencement ceremony.

The university is hosting four ceremonies, each dedicated to a certain college.

Thursday’s featured the College of Arts & Humanities and College of Business, Analytics & Communication.

Friday’s ceremonies will feature the College of Education & Human Services and College of Science, Health & the Environment.

Haley Wolfe, who graduated with an accounting degree and was crowned Miss North Dakota last year, delivered remarks as student speaker.

She said, “The greatest lesson I have learned during my time at MSUM is that it’s not a race. No matter how fast or slow it took you to get to this point right now, I say congratulations. You made it through the roadblocks, speed bumps, detours and a global pandemic.”

Nearly 500 students graduated as part of the university’s fall class of 2020.