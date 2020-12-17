North Dakota reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, active cases up by 28

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday reported 10 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 2,984 active cases in the state, an increase of 28 since Wednesday. 148 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 89.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,176 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,249,401 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

381 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

323 – PCR Tests | 58 antigen tests

89,064 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.97% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,984 – Total Active Cases

+28 Individuals from Yesterday

340 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (335 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

84,875 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

148 – Currently Hospitalized

-12 – Individuals from yesterday

10 – New Deaths*** (1,204 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Man in his 50s from Richland County.

Man in his 60s from Richland County.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County.

Man in his 70s from Traill County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Wells County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 1

· Barnes County – 12

· Benson County – 5

· Bowman County – 2

· Burleigh County – 36

· Cass County – 89

· Dickey County – 8

· Dunn County – 2

· Emmons County – 3

· Foster County – 3

· Golden Valley County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 28

· Hettinger County – 1

· Kidder County – 1

· LaMoure County – 1

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County – 1

· McKenzie County – 9

· McLean County – 2

· Mercer County – 6

· Morton County – 14

· Mountrail County – 4

· Oliver County – 2

· Pembina County – 3

· Ramsey County – 10

· Richland County – 17

· Rolette County – 30

· Sargent County – 2

· Sheridan County – 1

· Sioux County – 8

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County – 17

· Towner County – 6

· Traill County – 7

· Walsh County – 4

· Ward County – 19

· Williams County – 22