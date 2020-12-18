NDSU celebrates the 2020 winter commencement virtually

FARGO, N.D.- The virtual celebration included messages from NDSU President Dean Bresciani, Provost Margaret Fitzgerald and student speaker Darby Beyer.

A total of one thousand 44 undergrad and graduate students from eight different colleges are part of the graduating class.

Student speaker Darby Beyer says students graduating should be proud of what they’ve accomplished amid a very difficult year.

“We are now equipped to solve any problem thrown at us, past any test, succeed in our industry and smile through any amount of wind and snow,”says the NDSU Student speaker Darby Beyer.

The winter commencement also included a name reading of each student who graduated this past spring and summer semester.