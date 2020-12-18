NDSU students helping administer coronavirus vaccine

FARGO, N.D. – Nearly 200 nursing and pharmacy students at North Dakota State University are helping administer the coronavirus vaccine to frontline healthcare workers over the next several months.

The university says the upper-level students have received training to administer the shots at healthcare systems in the region and are being supervised by faculty members in the clinics.

NDSU Nursing at Sanford Health students were the first to assist in administering the COVID-19 vaccination to frontline workers in Bismarck.

In Fargo, NDSU pharmacy and nursing students are assisting Essentia Health and Sanford Health in providing vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers.