North Dakota has 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,061 active cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Friday reported 21 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 3,061 active cases in the state, an increase of 77 since Thursday. 144 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 132.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,208 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,257,587 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

509 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

446 – PCR Tests | 63 antigen tests

89,557 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

5.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,061 – Total Active Cases

+77 Individuals from Yesterday

396 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (416 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

85,271 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

144 – Currently Hospitalized

-4 – Individuals from yesterday

21 – New Deaths*** (1,225 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

Man in his 80s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 90s from Kidder County.

Woman in her 90s from McHenry County.

Woman in her 90s from McLean County.

Man in his 90s from McLean County.

Woman in her 80s from McLean County.

Woman in her 70s from Morton County.

Woman in her 70s from Morton County.

Man in his 70s from Stark County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Wells County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 4

· Barnes County – 7

· Benson County – 22

· Bottineau County – 4

· Burleigh County – 49

· Cass County – 132

· Cavalier County – 2

· Dickey County – 7

· Dunn County – 1

· Eddy County – 2

· Foster County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 31

· Grant County – 2

· Griggs County – 2

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 3

· Logan County – 2

· McHenry County – 1

· McIntosh County – 3

· McKenzie County – 10

· McLean County – 5

· Mercer County – 2

· Morton County – 18

· Mountrail County – 13

· Nelson County – 4

· Pembina County – 2

· Pierce County – 3

· Ramsey County – 15

· Ransom County – 2

· Renville County – 2

· Richland County – 12

· Rolette County – 22

· Sargent County – 1

· Sioux County – 2

· Slope County – 1

· Stark County – 34

· Steele County – 3

· Stutsman County – 16

· Towner County – 2

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County – 11

· Ward County – 18

· Wells County – 6

· Williams County – 25