Rapid COVID-19 screenings to be offered in Fargo, Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is hosting two free mass screening events using rapid antigen tests this weekend in Bismarck and Fargo.

The Bismarck screening will take place at the Gateway Mall on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Fargo, a screening event will be held at 210 N. Broadway in the Loretta Building from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday only.

Both events are open to the public and the screenings are free to participants. The screening, however, is for asymptomatic visitors only.

Results will be available within 15 minutes via text notification.

The Dept. of Health says if a person tests positive, they should isolate at home immediately and a case investigator will be in touch with them within 24 hours. If the screening yields a negative result, individuals should continue to monitor for symptoms.