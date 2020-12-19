Inmate death at Cass County Jail under investigation

UPDATE: Saturday, Dec. 19th at 4:30 p.m. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the inmate who passed away while in custody at the Cass County Jail. 41 year-old Luke Laducer was booked into the Cass County Jail around 3:00 a.m. on December 18th.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Cass County Coroner’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation into an in-custody death at the Cass County Jail.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. Friday, while conducting evening meal service, deputies noticed an inmate suffering from what appeared to be a medical emergency; deputies immediately began life-saving measures.

The Fargo Fire Department and FM Ambulance were called to the jail to assist in medical intervention but all attempts were unsuccessful and the 41-year-old male inmate passed away.

The sheriff’s office will release the name of the victim after proper family notification.