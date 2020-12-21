Building fire prompts road closure near Hector International airport

FARGO, N.D. — Firefighters respond to a two alarm fire in North Fargo.

Around 12:30 PM Monday the department was notified by a passerby the two part storage building on the 28 hundred block of 40th Avenue North had smoke coming out of it.

Once fire officials arrived, they quickly cleared out the area to assess the damage, prompting them to temporarily close 40th Avenue North between Interstate 29 and University Drive.

The fire was put out shortly after 1:00.

“There are at least two businesses in this. The South unit was heavily affected by fire. It looks like it’s storage of semi tractor trailers. The windy conditions were really pushing the smoke across 40th Avenue, so that’s why we kind of had to close the road down. So, right now what we’re really trying to do is just get everything off 40th Avenue so that can get reopened,” Fargo Fire Dept. Fire Marshal, Ryan Erickson said.

40th Avenue North has reopened and there were no reported injuries.

Officials have not given a cause or a damage estimate.