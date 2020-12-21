ND bars & restaurants to open under extended hours starting Tuesday

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an amended executive order allowing bars and restaurants to open at normal hours starting at 8:00 AM Dec. 22 “as active cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have decreased in North Dakota.”

Those businesses have been closed to customers indoors from 10:00 PM to 4:00 AM since Nov. 16th. However, bars and restaurants must be limited to 50 percent capacity up to 150 people until 8:00 AM Jan. 8th.

“These businesses are an important part of our economy, and we’re deeply grateful for their efforts and sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce actives cases and hospitalizations,” Burgum said. “With the great efforts and personal responsibility of North Dakotans, the combination of the other mitigation measures we still have in place, and the promise and expanding deployment of vaccines, rapid tests and therapeutics, we can allow restaurants and bars to resume normal operating hours and still continue to protect the vulnerable, preserve hospital capacity and keep students in the classroom.”

A State Heath Officer order requiring masks to be worn indoors in public remains in place until 12:01 AM Jan. 18th

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in North Dakota have decreased to 158 from a peak of 341 on Nov. 11, while active cases have decreased to 2,655 since peaking at 10,293 on Nov. 13, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. The state’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate also has decreased from 15.7 percent to 6.2 percent since Nov. 17.

“The next 10 days over the holidays are a period of high risk for transmission, and it’s up to all North Dakotans to ensure we continue trending in the right direction,” Burgum said.

Last week Fargo City Commissioners Dave Piepkorn and Tony Gehrig asked Burgum to allow the city to extend the hours of in-person service at bars and restaurants from 10:00 PM to midnight and allow capacity to increase from from 50 to 75 percent.