North Dakota coronavirus cases drop 140, two more deaths reported
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday reported 2 additional deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 2,655 active cases in the state, a decrease of 140 since Sunday. 158 people are hospitalized.
Burleigh County reported the largest number of new cases with 19.
BY THE NUMBERS
1,619 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,269,206 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
78 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
70 – PCR Tests | 8 antigen tests
90,121 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
4.84% – Daily Positivity Rate**
2,795 – Total Active Cases
-140 Individuals from Yesterday
220 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (216 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
86,233 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
158 – Currently Hospitalized
+2 – Individuals from yesterday
2 – New Deaths*** (1,233 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 70s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Barnes County – 1
· Benson County – 1
· Burleigh County – 19
· Cass County – 16
· Dickey County – 2
· Dunn County – 1
· Foster County – 1
· Grand Forks County – 4
· LaMoure County – 1
· McHenry County – 1
· McIntosh County – 2
· McKenzie County – 1
· McLean County – 2
· Morton County – 5
· Oliver County – 1
· Rolette County – 1
· Stark County – 2
· Stutsman County – 9
· Traill County – 1
· Walsh County – 2
· Ward County – 5