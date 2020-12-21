North Dakota coronavirus cases drop 140, two more deaths reported

Jim Monk,
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday reported 2 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 2,655 active cases in the state, a decrease of 140 since Sunday.  158 people are hospitalized.

Burleigh County reported the largest number of new cases with 19.

 

BY THE NUMBERS 

1,619 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,269,206 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

78 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

70 – PCR Tests | 8 antigen tests
90,121 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

4.84% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

2,795 – Total Active Cases  

-140 Individuals from Yesterday 

220 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (216 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

86,233 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

158 – Currently Hospitalized  

+2 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

2 – New Deaths*** (1,233 total deaths since the pandemic began)


INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 70s from Ward County.

 

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Barnes County – 1

·        Benson County – 1

·        Burleigh County – 19

·        Cass County – 16

·        Dickey County – 2

·        Dunn County – 1

·        Foster County – 1

·        Grand Forks County – 4

·        LaMoure County – 1

·        McHenry County – 1

·        McIntosh County – 2

·        McKenzie County – 1

·        McLean County – 2

·        Morton County – 5

·        Oliver County – 1

·        Rolette County – 1

·        Stark County – 2

·        Stutsman County – 9

·        Traill County – 1

·        Walsh County – 2

·        Ward County – 5

