North Dakota coronavirus cases drop 140, two more deaths reported

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday reported 2 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 2,655 active cases in the state, a decrease of 140 since Sunday. 158 people are hospitalized.

Burleigh County reported the largest number of new cases with 19.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,619 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,269,206 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

78 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

70 – PCR Tests | 8 antigen tests

90,121 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.84% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,795 – Total Active Cases

-140 Individuals from Yesterday

220 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (216 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

86,233 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

158 – Currently Hospitalized

+2 – Individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (1,233 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 1

· Benson County – 1

· Burleigh County – 19

· Cass County – 16

· Dickey County – 2

· Dunn County – 1

· Foster County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 4

· LaMoure County – 1

· McHenry County – 1

· McIntosh County – 2

· McKenzie County – 1

· McLean County – 2

· Morton County – 5

· Oliver County – 1

· Rolette County – 1

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County – 9

· Traill County – 1

· Walsh County – 2

· Ward County – 5