Pandemic leads to more North Dakotans shopping online

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more North Dakotans shopping online.

Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says online sales tax collections were up 7.8 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared with the previous year.

Rauschenberger says while that helps the state’s bottom line, it’s not helping local business.

Rauschenberger says that after more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, he’s hopeful that the trend will shift in favor of local businesses.