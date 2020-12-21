Social Distancing: That’s the Way the Cookie Crumbles

Using Large Amounts Of Sugar To Get Into The Holiday Spirit

We are officially in the week of Christmas. I know when the pandemic first broke out I did not think we’d be celebrating with Santa face masks, but here we are. We’ve got to make the best of what we have this year.

So we’ve been really leaning into traditional holiday stuff to really get the spirit of the season going.

My girlfriend and I spent multiple nights this weekend decorating gingerbread houses and making Christmas treats. Check them out. We made an entire little gingerbread village. These aren’t things I’ve really done much, in fact I can say this was the first time I’ve ever sat down and decorated a bunch of Christmas cookies.

I’m especially proud of my little Santa cookie. I’m no cookie Picasso, but it was a lot of fun and really helped get the spirit of the season going.

So how are you keeping the Christmas spirit alive as we celebrate during the pandemic? Let me know! Find me on Facebook and Twitter.