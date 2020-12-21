Victim identified in fatal Stutsman County crash

The victim is 61-year-old Harlan Vining of Jamestown

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — Authorities identify the Jamestown man who died after rolling his truck near Medina.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Harlan Vining was driving west on I-94 before 1:30 Sunday afternoon when he began to fishtail.

Vining over corrected and went into the ditch

His truck rolled and he was ejected.

Vining was taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The highway patrol reports that the road was wet and had scattered ice at the time.