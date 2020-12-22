Vaccine distribution begins for Fargo area first responders

FARGO (KVRR) – Beginning this week, Fargo Cass Public Health plans to administer 300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people in eligible priority groups, as identified by the North Dakota Department of Health.

Vaccine recipients include people employed in fire departments, EMS and law enforcement.

Members of area fire departments, including Fargo and West Fargo, along with EMS personnel, will receive the initial doses of the vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses separated by 28 days. A vaccine record card will be provided as documented proof of vaccination.

The vaccine is not yet available to the general public.