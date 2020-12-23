UPDATE: Names released in South Fargo murder-suicide fire

UPDATE: Fargo Police have identified the victim in Tuesday’s murder-suicide as 49-year-old Angela Juven of Fargo.

Authorities say she is believed to have been killed by 54-year-old Joel Graf of Fargo who was also found dead.

FARGO (KVRR) – Two people are dead after a fire breaks out at a twinhome in South Fargo.

Fargo Police believe believe it is a murder-suicide.

“7:29 this morning, Fargo firefighters were dispatched to the report of a residence fire, and it was reported it was a fully engulfed fire at 2101 52nd St S,” says the Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson.

Prior to Fargo firefighters being on scene, the West Fargo fire Department was dispatched to what was reported to be a fire near Burlington Lane in West Fargo.

“And so, they were out on that, and once they discovered it was actually in Fargo, we got dispatched. And so, they were in the area, so they actually arrived first, and our crews arrived shortly after that,” Erickson said.

Both departments then worked to extinguish the fire at the twinhome that had extended to the attic and part of the exterior deck.

Crews say it was under control within 30 minutes.

“It involved both units of the twinhome, and so, three people safely evacuated one of the units, and then we did find two deceased persons in the other unit,” Erickson said.

The Fargo Fire Department did not release information on any of the victims.

They have a fire investigator on scene who will be conducting an investigation alongside the Fargo Police Department.

“At this point it will be an ongoing investigation to determine what caused it,” Erickson said.

The Salvation Army was also on the scene to help the three victims who were displaced.

Fargo Police says the names of the victims will be released on Wednesday.

The Fargo Fire Department has not made a damage estimate.