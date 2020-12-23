Social Distancing: Santa In A Fire Truck

See How St. Nick Makes Sure To Keep His Distance While Visiting Kids In Devils Lake, ND

Some of the finest first responders in our region are pulling out all the stops to make sure kids in their town get to see Santa while safely socially distancing this season.

I used to live in Devils Lake so I feel a little pride when I see this. The fire department there drove Santa and Mrs. Claus around town in a ladder truck this week.

They spent three nights covering a different part of town each night, driving around, waving and greeting kids.

That’s just so cool. I love it. I’m glad some kids got to see Jolly Old St. Nick this way. Plus, Santa and firefighters have very similar color schemes, so it looks awesome!

Have your kids seen Santa yet? You only got a day before he gets busy with his big annual sleigh ride. Tell me how you’re celebrating the last few days before Christmas. Find me on Facebook and Twitter.