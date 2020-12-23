Truck driver from Portland stranded in Fargo due to blizzard

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The blizzard that is rolling through the area has left some waiting out the storm.

Jesse Warlick is a truck driver from Portland, Oregon who arrived in Fargo on Tuesday from Cloquet, Minnesota.

He has been driving truck for a little over two years and says that he’s used to driving in this weather.

He saw the warnings for the blizzards Tuesday night and decided to stay until it passes.

Warlick hopes to be able to make it back home for Christmas.

“The company that I work for, they’re really good about trying to get you homes for the holidays and all that. It’s always good to see my kids, my parents, family and all,” says Jesse Warlick a truck driver.

Warlick says it will take him about 23 hours to get back home.