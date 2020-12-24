Local church hosts socially distanced Christmas Eve service

Many congregations are having to adjust their plans this Christmas

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) — The worship hall inside Horace Lutheran Church may be empty this Christmas Eve, but the parking lot is bustling with noise.

Car horns have replaced “Amens” this holiday as families come together for a socially distanced worship service.

“Lots of new traditions including bringing our puppy to church,” says church member Rachel Lerum.

She and her family are in one of the dozens of vehicles lining the entrance of the church.

“We decided that one way we can serve others and love them is by keeping them safe and still celebrating Christmas and beautiful stories and songs of this holy day,” says Horace Lutheran Church Pastor Trey Daum.

A unique celebration including carols, Holy Communion, and battery-powered candle-lighting.

“It’s still a huge importance to me to be able to get out here and to be able to be with our friends and our family and our church,” says church member Shane Krick.

Although they’re physically apart, being with other worshipers this holiday is bringing a sense of hope to some amid the pandemic.

“It was really inspirational and fun,” says Chris Lerum of Horace. “It was a little unusual but it was just really awesome to just see how many people showed up.”

“I hope people today get out of what they get out of every Christmas, and that is that there’s hope and light and life in the midst of a cold and darkness of winter and a little bit of trouble we might be in as a world, there’s light and hope,” says Pastor Daum.

Horace Lutheran is also offering online services amid the pandemic.

Click here for more information.