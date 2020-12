More than 1,000 goats killed in Otter Tail County barn fire

The fire was reported in Henning, Minnesota around 3:00 a.m.

HENNING, Minn. (KVRR) — An early morning barn fire in Henning, Minnesota kills more than one thousand goats.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the barn, multiple tractors, and nearby hay are also a total loss.

They are unsure of what caused the fire.

No people were injured.