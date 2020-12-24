Social Distancing: Santa Tracker

Track Santa As He Makes His Trip Around The World In His Sleigh

Today is the day Santa makes his big trip, and you can track along.

NORAD is focusing its formidable tracking systems on Santa Claus and his reindeer as they make their annual flight delivering presents to children around the world.

You can follow his sleigh on the NORAD Santa Tracker website by clicking here and there are apps available for iOS and Android devices.

This is the Santa Trackers 65th anniversary.

It dates back to a typo in a 1955 Sears ad and an Air Force officer, who’s now known as the “Santa Colonel.”

NORAD was even able to keep the tradition going during the 2018 government shutdown.

Normally, hundreds of volunteers staff a special call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to update children who call 1-877-Hi-NORAD from all over the world on Santa’s location.

This year, there will be a smaller number of volunteers answering calls to reduce the potential risk of spreading the virus.

Have you seen Santa yet? Let me know where you spot him. Find me on Facebook and Twitter.