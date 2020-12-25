Marchers take to downtown Fargo to demand COVID-19 relief

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)–This holiday, some community members are taking to the streets of downtown Fargo as a reminder that it’s not a time of joy and bliss for everyone.

“Today on Christmas day of all days, it is not merry for many,” Jamaal Abegaz said.

That’s because according to the organizers, a lot of families both across the country and next door are struggling to get by due to the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

“People are suffering now. People are worried about getting evicted. People are worried about buying groceries. People are worried about not getting unemployment benefits. There’s just so much that needs to be done to help people,” Vanessa Clark said.

Vanessa Clark of Fargo says people are not getting the help they need.

“And that’s why we have people over profit, because everything that has been going on the country has been about putting money before people’s needs,” Clark said.

People over profits, she says, is the idea that everyone should work together as a country to highlight the needs of people.

The marchers walked from Island Park to Block 9 in Fargo to highlight the fact that developments like this one take away from funds that should be invested in people instead.

“We need rent cancellations, we need to put moratoriums on evictions, we need to tell people during a pandemic no one should be evicted,” Clark said.

The rally organizers say especially during these times, it’s important to lend a helping hand to a neighbor who might desperately need it.

“We’re all humans and we should all be taken care of one another especially during a time like this where we have a pandemic raging,” Kristen Soule said.

The organizers also say the city should invest more in the community instead of constructing developments like Block 9.