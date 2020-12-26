COVID-19 rapid testing available at Hector International Airport

Testing helps identify asymptomatic passengers and removes them from the transmission train

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Beginning Saturday, December 26th, the North Dakota Army National Guard will be providing rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving at Hector International Airport.

Tests will be self-administered by travelers and results will be ready approximately 15 minutes following the test.

North Dakota Army National Guard representatives will be available one hour prior to the first arriving daily flight until after the last arriving flight.

Testing is available for Hector International Airport arriving travelers only.