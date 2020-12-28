Fargo Park District opens warming houses for the season

Warming houses will be available at some outdoor ice rinks

FARGO, N.D.- Fargo Park District is opening its warming houses at the outdoor ice rinks.

The staffed warming houses during the season are Longfellow, Roosevelt, Centennial, Clara Barton and Kennedy Park.

They will close earlier than scheduled in the evenings if the temperature reaches -10 degrees or colder, or wind chills of -30 or greater.

All will be operating at 25% occupancy, and masks are required to enter.

For weather cancellation information visit Fargo Park’s website.