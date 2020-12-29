Detroit Mountain welcomes back skiers with Covid-19 guidelines

Some of the adjustments include wearing masks indoors and outdoors.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.- Detroit Mountain opened earlier this month with safety precautions amid the pandemic.

Skiers from Lakes country and beyond could not wait to get their ski gear out for the winter.

Some had to cut last season short after Detroit Mountain had to close earlier than expected in March due to COVID-19.

“We were able to start making adjustments right away in hopes that we would be able to have an early opening,” Detroit Mountain Operations Manager Megan Smith said.

“We have to require everyone to have a ticket in advance of coming. So, you have to book online and purchase your ticket before arriving,” Smith said.

They are also doing outdoor food service in a to-go format.

“Just trying to make up the same atmosphere that it’s always been just a little different,” Smith said.

Isaac Scott and Jennifer Tracy from Detroit Lakes are hitting the slopes for the first time.

“I’m just excited to go fast down the hill. I kind of like sledding and stuff so I’m hoping this will be fun,” Scott said.

“I just hope I can stop. Cause I’m really scared that I’m not going to be able to stop,” Tracy said.

The friends say they have been cooped up in their homes for the last couple of months, so any day they get to be outside is a great day.

“It’s definitely different this year than normal, so it’s nice to get out and do something,” Tracy said.

Smith says she is overjoyed to be able to continue to provide outdoor recreation to those looking to get out of their homes.

“There’s a lot of different things that you can do to get yourself out of the house. Kind of get that anxiety off from fresh air. Outdoor recreation is just a great way to relieve the stress that we’re all feeling right now,” Smith said.

Another COVID-19 guideline is that you are only allowed to ride the ski lift with people who you came with.