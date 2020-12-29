Fargo bar faces possible penalties for COVID-19 violations

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says a bar could face a penalty for multiple violations of the mask mandate and limited capacity executive order enacted to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Zibolski told city commissioners in the past two weeks officers conducted 40 pro-active compliance checks and found only one bar violating the order.

He said that bar has three violations that will be turned over to the city’s liquor control board for action when it meets on January 20.

The establishment, which has not been publicly identified at this time could face a fine, a temporary revocation of its liquor license, or a warning.

Since Nov. 16, when Governor Burgum put the compliance orders in place, police checked 209 establishments and found 90% were following the orders.

Police were able to correct the other 10% not complying with education about the rules.