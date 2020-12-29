Social Distancing: Light Tunnel

Light Tunnel Back Up After Blizzard In Moorhead

The season of holiday lights doesn’t have to be over yet. In fact, you can surround yourself in a bright, shining display if you know where to look.

This light tunnel went up earlier this month in the field between the Hjemkomst Center and the Red River. At night, it’s a breath-taking experience all lit up and ready to walk through.

Last week’s blizzard did a number on the tunnel, but as of Monday it’s back up shining in the night ready for people to experience the magic.

Are you trying to keep the holiday spirit alive? I think I might keep up my Christmas tree until Valentine’s Day just to do that. Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.