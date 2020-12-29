UND Men’s Basketball Battling Adversity As Conference Play Begins

Fighting Hawks have 1-8 record

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — On the court, North Dakota men’s basketball is feeling the adversity.

Through the non-conference schedule, the Fighting Hawks have played with three transfers and a true freshman in the starting line-up producing just a 1-8 record.

With the start of Summit League play this weekend, it provides a new slate. An opportunity for head coach Paul Sather to figure out how his team can play their best basketball.

“Winning, losing, what have you. You have to deserve it and you have to deserve that confidence you bring,” Sather said. “I think that’s something were working for and fighting for right now. We gotta put it in the work and deserve that and that’s what we get from these nine games. It provides an opportunity to build some toughness and hopefully that’s what its done.”

The Hawks get things going with back to back games against UMKC Saturday and Sunday — at the Betty.