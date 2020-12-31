Lend an Ear program connects MN Seniors with volunteers

The program is offered in 32 counties across the state of Minnesota, including Clay.

MINNESOTA – A program is connecting volunteers with seniors looking to receive a friendly call during the pandemic.

Moorhead Senior Connections and Lutheran Social Services partnering up for the Lend an Ear program. The service is provided to people 60 and older who are living alone and would like to receive a phone call on a weekly basis.

They’ve done just under 5,000 phone calls since the beginning of COVID-19.

“It’s a really great way to, again, build that relationship and try and find any way that we can help. I feel like if we can put a smile on their face even if it’s one time, once a week, it makes us feel good,” says the Regional Coordinator of Lutheran Social Services Laura Hawk.

Click here to learn more about the program.