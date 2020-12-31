Two North Dakotans have suspected allergic reaction to vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health has reported two suspected severe allergic reactions to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The two people had no history of anaphylactic reactions and the incidents were unrelated. Neither person was hospitalized, and they have both since recovered.

The allergic reactions occurred during a 15-minute post-vaccine observation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials say anaphylactic reactions after being vaccinated are rare. For other vaccines, they occur at a rate of one per 1 million doses.