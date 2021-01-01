Cross country trails open in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Cross Country trails are now groomed and open at many Moorhead parks including M.B Johnson, Gooseberry, River Oaks, and Homestead.

The trails are exclusively for skiing and snowshoeing.

People participating in other activities are asked to take care not to crush the grooves of the classic ski track.

Signs will be up in all locations, but some parks currently don’t have the space labeled.

This year snowshoe and ski rentals will be at the Hjemkomst Center for the Viking Ship Park trail.