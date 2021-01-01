SD nurse gets surprised with proposal while administering Covid-19 vaccine to partner

At the end of the proposal, Cortes not only received his vaccine, but also a big yes from his new fiancee.

CANTON, S.D. – Sanford Health employees are ringing in the new year with a little extra love.

Eric Vanderlee, a registered nurse, has been helping give COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline workers.

When it was time for his long term partner to receive his dose, Vanderlee noticed something odd.

Robby Vargas-Cortes pulled off the end of the year surprise by taping an engagement ring to his arm.

