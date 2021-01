Mustangs Win 4th Straight Behind 24 Points From Moni

The 6'10 senior lead all players in scoring to give Sheyenne their fourth win in five games so far

FARGO, ND – (KVRR) The Jackson Moni-lead Mustangs had no trouble scoring in their fourth straight, and overall, win on the season. Sheyenne took down Fargo South 89-55 on Saturday afternoon. They host an the opposite end opponent, Fargo North on Tuesday.