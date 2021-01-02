Fargo Police squad car hit during traffic stop

There were no injuries

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — No one was injured after a woman struck a Fargo Police car that was handling a traffic stop Saturday morning.

The stop was made around 1:30 in the 3800 block of 13th Avenue south.

The officer had just concluded the stop and told the driver they were free to leave. Before either the stopped motorist or the officer drove away, a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Brittany Fay Tendeland of Harwood ran into the back end of the squad car.

Tendeland was arrested for DUI and cited for failure to have the vehicle under control.