Burgum loosens COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants

ND Smart Restart

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum has lowered North Dakota’s statewide risk level for COVID-19 from high risk “orange” to moderate risk “yellow” and increasing capacity limits for restaurants, bars and gatherings.

Bars, restaurants and other establishments have been operating at up to 50 percent of their licensed capacity, not to exceed 150 people since Nov. 16.

Under the amended order, establishments will be able to start operating at 65 percent of capacity, not to exceed 200 people beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 8.

Burgum says tables must still allow for at least 6 feet of distance between individual parties; dance areas must be closed and masks must be worn by owners, managers and employees and by customers except when eating or drinking.

Burgum also says banquet, ballroom and event venues will be able to start operating at 50 percent capacity.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in North Dakota have decreased to 98 from more than 300 in mid-November, while active cases have decreased to 1,915 since peaking at over 10,200 on Nov. 13.

The state’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate also has decreased from 16% to 4.4% since Nov. 17.