Cramer: No pressure from Trump in phone call to Georgia

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer says he listened to the entire 62 minute phone call between President Trump and Georgia officials.

Cramer, appearing on Squawk Box on CNBC, says he didn’t hear any political pressure from the president, but rather, that he was just stating facts.

Cramer says Trump was simply talking about the math he needs to make up if he wants to overturn this election. “I didn’t get a sense that he was pressuring anybody” Cramer said.

The phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to pressure a state official to reverse the outcome of an election.

Cramer says he is not on board with a Republican effort to challenge Electoral College results in Congress on Wednesday.