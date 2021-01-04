Fargo man arrested in connection to overdose death

Officers responded to an apartment building for an unresponsive man in the stairwell

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is arrested after officers were called to check on a man found unresponsive in the stairwell of an apartment building.

Thirty-two-year-old Derek Pettersson was arrested for Felony tampering with evidence and an unrelated warrant.

On Saturday, officers tried to save 29-year-old Jake Davis of Fargo before being declared dead of a suspected overdose.

The Fargo Police Department wants to remind people of North Dakota’s overdose and immunity law which protects individuals from criminal prosecution if they call 911.