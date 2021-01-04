North Dakota tops 93,000 virus cases since start of pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota health officials are confirming 161 new cases of the coronavirus, from a limited number of reported tests that is typical for the end of a weekend.

Officials say 1,611 tests were processed in the last day, for a positivity rate of more than 10%. A total of 93,041 COVID-19 cases have been registered since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that North Dakota ranks 47th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks. One in every 495 people in North Dakota tested positive in the past week.

The death count in comparison to the rest of the country remains high at fourth highest per capita.