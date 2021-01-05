North Dakota distributes two-thirds of COVID-19 vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota health officials say the most recent date shows that the state has administered about two-thirds of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has received 35,250 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and dispensed 22,241 doses, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard that is updated every Tuesday.

The CDC website ranks North Dakota third in the country in first doses received per capita.

Officials on Tuesday confirmed 17 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, including five people from Ramsey County.

The high number follows Monday’s update from John Hopkins University researchers showing that the state had dropped from fourth to sixth highest in the country for deaths per capita.