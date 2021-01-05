UND mourns death of Gayle Clifford

Gayle & Tom Clifford

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KNOX) – The University of North Dakota is mourning the death of Gayle Clifford, the widow of former University president Tom Clifford.

Gayle Clifford died Sunday at her Grand Forks home. She was 79.

UND President Andrew Armacost said Gayle Clifford, like Tom, held a deep respect for the UND community and Grand Forks.

Armacost said that he and his wife Kathy would continue to emulate Gayle Clifford’s “examples of compassion, enthusiasm, and friendship.”

Tom Clifford served as UND’s 8th president from 1971 to 1992. He died in 2009 at age 87.