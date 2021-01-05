WF households to receive $25 gift cards to help boost local businesses

The gift cards will be strictly for use at West Fargo stores and restaurants.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — People in West Fargo are in for a treat.

City leaders hope to stimulate the economy by providing free gift cards to support local businesses.

The cards will track where the funds are spent.

Participating businesses who receive payments from these gift cards in exchange for their services or goods, will be able to be reimbursed for those funds.

“So, the money is coming from COVID-19 relief funds that we are receiving as reimbursements through the Cares Funding Act. We’re estimating 17,000 households. We wanted to make sure that we covered everyone who’s choosing to live in our city and that comes out to $425,000,” West Fargo Communications Director, Melissa Richard said.

There are a few more steps for the city to approve the money.